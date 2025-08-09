Denver's going bananas! The Savannah Bananas will take over Coors Field this weekend

DENVER — The excitement surrounding the Savannah Bananas is making fans go bananas. Local businesses are also reaping the benefits of the potassium-powered phenomenon as the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour swings through Denver this weekend.

At Olive & Finch, a popular restaurant at Union Station, Jas Leon is preparing for the influx of visitors. To participate in the fun, Olive & Finch has a banana pudding treat ready for fans.

“The banana pudding here is kind of a thicker banana pudding, almost like a cheesecake," Leon said. "It has Nilla wafers, and then we have a homemade whipped cream on top.”

Across the street at Kachina Cantina, excitement is equally palpable.

“I think foot traffic is going to be in our favor, but I think the Savannah Banana event going on is special,” said Derrick Clune, food and beverage general manager at Kachina Cantina.

Kachina Cantina will have its own unique treat: a Choco-Taco Bananas Foster. And, of course, it's delicious.

The anticipation for the Banana Ball games is sky-high. According to team president Jared Orton, a remarkable 150,000 fans signed up for the ticket lottery in Colorado alone.

“The excitement here was so palpable,” Orton explained. “We had to create a lottery system because, you know, there's literally millions of people wanting to come to these games.”

Denver7 Pictured: Savannah Bananas team president Jared Orton talking with Denver7's Colin Riley

With two sold-out games scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Coors Field, fans are eager to see what the Bananas bring to the diamond. Orton told Denver7 the fun is for everyone.

“If you like baseball or don't like baseball, this is a place that brings people together," he said. "It's a place for people to have fun.”

The fun doesn’t stop at unconventional baseball rules, such as a foul ball caught by a fan counting as an out. These quirky regulations have added to the game's appeal and separated it from Major League Baseball games.

Looking ahead, Orton announced exciting developments for the future of Banana Ball, revealing plans for the launch of an official Banana Ball Championship League in 2026. This new league will consist of six touring teams, complete with standings and a champion to be crowned at the end of the season.

From the diamond to local businesses, the Savannah Bananas are creating a bright and joyful atmosphere that is sure to be a home run for everyone.