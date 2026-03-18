Denver7 Night with the Colorado Eagles

LOVELAND, Colo. — It's Denver7 Night at Blue Arena in Loveland tonight as the Colorado Eagles face off against the San Diego Gulls.

The puck drops at 7:05 p.m., and the Denver7 team will be on-scene all night. If you're heading to the game, come talk with the team, or watch as Jessica Porter, Lionel Bienvenu, Bradey King and Danielle Grant do their live hits from the overlook at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Colorado Eagles, and the game will air on The Spot Denver 3. Follow along with all of our coverage below.

Ahead of the game, Denver7's Ryan Fish talked with Colorado Eagles President Ryan Bach. Bach said the dedicated fan base for the Avalanche’s American Hockey League affiliate has led to more than 150 consecutive sellouts at Blue Arena in Loveland.

Alan Stedman | Denver7

“We've been fortunate to have, you know, a fan base that supported us from day one, and they've been world class,” Bach said. “They're passionate. I would have to say they're some of the most loud fans in the American Hockey League… It's an educated fan base, and they've learned, they understand the game.”

▶️ Watch their conversation in the video player below