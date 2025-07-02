HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — In this week's Good Sports, Denver7 is highlighting the Rock Canyon High School football team, which recently collected food and delivered it to the St. Elizabeth's Pantry at Pax Christi Church in Highlands Ranch.

The team delivered the food and toiletries, then stayed to help mark expiration dates on the food and stock it.



Check it out in the video below

Rock Canyon High School football team pitches in to help end hunger

The pantry is directly across the street from Rock Canyon High School, so the team didn't have to go far to lend a helping hand. However, in a speech, head coach Nick Artinger said it was important for the team to show the community they care.

"We pride ourselves on what we do for our community," Artinger said. "We want to represent not only the school but the community really well."

The pantry at Pax Christ Church is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

