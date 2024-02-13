AURORA, Colo. — The Regis Jesuit High School hockey team is a rock star in the world of Denver7 Good Sports.

The Raiders have a passion for helping sick children. Just this season, the team held its annual teddy bear toss game and delivered the stuffed animals to Children's Hospital Colorado. They also made arts and crafts with the patients during their visit.

The Raiders dedicated a game to kids battling cancer and raised $3,000 for research. They then sent video messages and signed pucks to Osteosarcoma Warriors, which helps children who are battling osteosarcoma.

And that's just a few things they've done. Congrats to the RJHS Hockey Team, and keep up the good work.

Regis Jesuit High School hockey team sets the standard in community service

Denver7 encourages all youth sports teams to get involved in their communities. To be featured on Denver7 Good Sports, contact Denver7 Sports Director Lionel Bienvenu at lionel.bienvenu@denver7.com.