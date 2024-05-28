LITTLETON, Colo. — We would like to welcome Chatfield High School to the Good Sports Club!

Recently, about 347 students — including many members of the Chargers athletic teams — camped out overnight at the school as part of the school's Relay for Life Event to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Chatfield's Relay for Life is the biggest and best of any high school in the country. It started back in 2007 with 68 students raising $6,500. This year, 347 students raised over $98,000.

Good news, the Chargers are still going! If you would like to help Chatfield HS reach its goal of $100,000, check out their website and donate if you can!

Chatfield High School sports teams raise money for cancer research

