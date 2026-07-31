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The beat is growing louder: 14ers drumline now has brass players

Finding melody, an inside look at the 14ers drumline practice
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Multimedia Journalist, Maggy Wolanske
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Posted

DENVER — From the outside, it may look like a typical Tuesday band practice, but when taking a closer look, it is the 14ers drumline. Recently, their beat is expanding with the drums combining with a brass line.

Kat Carlton is the second chair on the drumline and reflected on what it means to be perfecting their melody with new instruments joining the group.

“This is our first practice here bringing in the brass line and so we have some incredible brass line, trumpet, trombone players over here that can be a part of it and really it's all just about building a community. Whoever wants to be part of this is more than welcome to,” Carlton said.

Carlton and Jennifer Dexter were inspired to bring beats to the Denver Summit FC’s games to motivate fans along with bringing their passion for playing for instruments to life.

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“Jen and I have a big passion for really building up a lot of energy at the games, and through using bass drum and then just a lot of different people trying of wanting to be a part of it. After a few different games, we then constructed our drum line here,” Carlton said.

This crew noticed the change in melody with the brass players in the practice. Sarah Tooker expressed her passion for women’s sports and being able to join in this practice.

“I’m nervous, but it feels good to have a drum line. They've been rehearsing before so it feels solid to just kind of join in with them,” Tooker said.

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Practice included playing hit songs where the 14ers have put their own spin on it, like chanting "Hey Abby," instead of "Hey Baby."

“So, making sure that we're chanting at the players and really shouting out different set pieces that they're running and making it a more technical game there, but yeah, it's all just about supporting them,” Carlton said.

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The next time fans are at a match, Carlton encourages them to go up and get involved with the crew.

“We always bring out extra drums, so if you're part of this supportive section, want to ever hop on a drum, always encourage, the more the merrier,” Carlton said.

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* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium