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‘The 14ers’ bringing energy, community to new Denver Summit FC fanbase

Supporters group ‘The 14ers’ aims to make Mile High a fortress for Denver’s new NWSL club before its first home match
Meet the 14ers, home of the Denver Summit FC fans!
Meet the 14ers, home of the Denver Summit FC fans
SUMMIT-14ERS emily walsh supporters group
Posted

DENVER — Denver Summit FC plays their first match this weekend, but its most passionate fans are already in midseason form.

The 14ers — a newly formed supporters group named for Colorado’s famed 14,000-foot peaks — are bringing chants, drums, flags and an unwavering sense of pride to Mile High City soccer. Their mission is simple: create a home-field atmosphere so electric that visiting teams want no part of it.

“They’re chanting, there’s drums, there’s flags, there’s smoke, there’s all sorts of things,” said Emily Walsh, one of the group’s leaders. “Your passion is unending. You will stand on your feet for the entire duration of gameplay to make sure you’re cheering your team on, whatever it takes.”

SUMMIT-14ERS emily walsh supporters group
Emily Walsh is the community liason for the 14ers supporters group.

The National Women’s Soccer League expansion club will make its home debut March 28 at Empower Field at Mile High, and anticipation is soaring. More than 50,000 tickets are already sold, according to the organization.

Supporters groups like The 14ers are often referred to as a team’s “12th player” for their role in driving energy in the stands and creating a unified fan culture. For Summit FC, they’re also helping build the club’s identity from scratch.

“Support groups really are about bringing community together around the team and around the sport,” Walsh said. “The camaraderie, the sense of joy that this sports community brings is incredible, and people just want to be a part of that.”

Summit FC community relations director Joann Moreira-Lopez called The 14ers “the heart” of the franchise’s fan experience.

SUMMIT-14ERS PKG denver summit fc fan base
Joann Moreira-Lopez, community relations manager for Denver Summit FC.

“The building and support of their overall organization builds a lot of environment, builds the atmosphere in our stadium,” Moreira-Lopez said. “We want other teams to be afraid to come play here at home.”

Moreira-Lopez was part of the early volunteer movement “For Denver FC” that helped display the city’s appetite for women’s professional soccer — from watch parties to crowds that packed bars at 7 a.m. for televised matches. That grassroots energy carried into the successful NWSL expansion bid.

“We’re operating as a startup, but we’re building everything from scratch, and we’re doing it with the best intentions,” she said. “It’s about time that we have a women’s professional soccer team here.”

For Walsh, it all comes down to connection.

“Everybody is grounded in that excitement, that joy and that passion for women’s soccer, for the Summit itself, and just being in community with other people who enjoy having a good time,” she said. “That energy is palpable, and I want to do what I can to make sure that community thrives.”

If you'd like to find out more information about the 14ers and join the club, you can visit their website.

March 2026

Sat, Mar 14
4:30 PM
@ Bay FC
Away
Fri, Mar 20
6:00 PM
@ Orlando Pride
Away
Wed, Mar 25
5:30 PM
@ Gotham FC
Away
Sat, Mar 28
12:00 PM
vs. Washington Spirit
Home*

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium

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