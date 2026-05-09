Summit goalie Abby Smith scores big with first school visit, reminds young athletes to never give up

DENVER — Inside the south gym at Trevista at Horace Mann, students stomped and clapped to the beat. They practiced the "Summit Up" chant, building excitement for the special visitor they would soon greet. Summit FC Goalkeeper Abby Smith spent the afternoon inspiring youth to be good teammates both in the classroom and on the pitch.

Watch Maggy Wolankse's report, and the smiles on these kiddos' faces, in the video below.

Denver Summit goalie Abby Smith scores big with first school visit

Earlier in the day, third graders Adela Montoya and Piper Blake were hard at work coloring a poster they would hold up to welcome Smith. Montoya plays both goalie and striker and was smiling with anticipation over which player she would get to meet. When Smith walked into the gym, applause erupted.

"I just love giving back, especially to the public schools, because the younger generation is our future," Smith said. "I think it's really important that they know that they can be a part of soccer. They can be a part of this journey with us, and it's a big part of their development."

Maggy Wolanske

Growing up in public school, Smith said she was involved in after school programs and believes it is important for her to give back. She took a moment to answer questions from curious students about what it was like to play at Empower Field, along with how old she was when she first started to play.

"It's really exciting because they get to learn that being a good teammate and showing up and trying hard is also important in the classroom," Smith said. "Sometimes it's not always going to be easy, and so if they can just learn those development skills in the classroom, but also on the field, it helps them in the long run and just to be a better human being."

After speaking with students, Smith surprised them with soccer balls and signed memorabilia to take home. Emily Langston, senior supervisor of ELCSports for Denver Public Schools elementary athletics, shared the visit's impact on these children.

Maggy Wolanske Adela holds up a signed Summit sticker thanks to a school visit from Abby Smith.

"The soccer ball donation was so kind of her, it allows kids to take that home and play, practice this summer and hopefully join us in the fall for soccer leagues," Langston said.

While this was a first school visit for Smith, it also marked a first visit for the school. Langston shared how powerful it is for students to see these "professional athletes as humans" and the overall role they take in the community.

"We want to inspire the next generation of not only youth student athletes, but leaders in our community, and I think the special part about DPS elementary athletics is that you get to play for your school and really represent your community," Langston said. "So to have Abby come in, who is a great representative of Denver and who we want our athletes to strive to be, it's just such a special moment for our kids today."

Maggy Wolanske

Looking to the future, Smith said she "can't wait to do more" school visits.

Up next, Denver Summit will be taking on Orlando Pride at home playing at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. As the official broadcast partner of the Denver Summit, the game will be on The Spot Denver 3. Tune in weekly to catch Denver Summit FC: Pitchside with exclusive interviews, in-depth stories and ways to connect with your new favorite club.