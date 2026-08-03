Sonis secures point for Summit FC against Boston

Janine Sonis and Sophia Wilson have more in common than may meet the eye.

They're both homegrown talents from the great state of Colorado, and as of Sunday night they're now both tied for 5th in the race for the NWSL's Golden Boot with seven goals this season.

Sonis scored her fourth straight goal from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute against Boston as the Summit played to a 1-1 draw against the Legacy.

The point earned is a categorically fine result for Denver, akin to treading water as they continue to learn how to see out victories. They remain in 11th place in the NWSL table and four points out of a playoff spot.

What's disappointing, in addition to the Summit once again being far-and-away the better side to the eye test, is that this week represented an opportunity to gain major ground in their push for the playoffs.

Three matches in seven days is a gauntlet, but getting all three at home presented a chance to be ruthless with their home field advantage.

At least against Boston, that was not the case.

It was a first half that almost defied belief in the sense that the Legacy trudged off to the locker room with a 1-0 lead. Denver dominated possession, chances, and shots, even forcing Boston goalkeeper Casey Murphy to make saves from her keester.

It was Murphy, however, that made the play that earned their goal against the run of play. The Rutgers alum launched a looping pass to Sammy Smith, who started her run in Boston's own half of the field to avoid a possible offside call. Smith allowed Murphy's pass to bounce before slotting a shot home between Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith's legs - earning the first goal of the match and Murphy's first ever assist.

The Summit continued to apply pressure in the second half until the proverbial dam finally broke in the 70th minute. Tash Flint drew contact in the 18-yard box earning a penalty, and Sonis struck home to bring the match back to level terms.

With twenty-some-odd minutes to find a match-winner, Denver remained threatening but were no clinical enough to secure all three points.

Head coach Nick Cushing preached patience after their loss to Washington, and that will continue to be the rallying cry after yet another competitive performance that ends with points left on the table.

Sunday's match against Boston was merely the appetizer to this marathon week for the Summit - the main course comes Wednesday when they host the North Carolina Courage.

The Courage are led by Ashley Sanchez who is in second place in the NWSL's race for the golden boot with 10 goals - and they'll enter the match flush with confidence after their 5-0 defeat of Orlando on Friday.

Kickoff at Centennial Stadium is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.