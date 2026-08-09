Sonis calls game, Summit beat Royals 2-1

Admittedly, I don't know Janine Sonis' middle name.

But I'd like to nominate "Clutch" as a suitable option.

Sonis donned the captain's armband and salvaged three points for her hometown Denver Summit FC in beating Utah on Saturday night, 2-1.

Thus ends a week that can only be described as brutal.

Three games in seven days, finishing with a clash against a team near the top of the NWSL table.

And to add injury to exhaustion, Denver was once again without midfielder Lindsey Heaps for the 2nd straight match as she navigates swelling in her right knee, forcing head coach Nick Cushing to be flexible with his starting XI.

Colorado native Ally Brazier was tabbed to be the club's striker in lieu of both Melissa Kössler and Olivia Thomas - while Yuna McCormack and Natalie Means joined her as changes to the starting lineup from the Summit's mid-week loss to the Courage.

If we're going to make Janine's middle name "Clutch," then we need to consider adding "Danger" in between "Yazmeen" and "Ryan."

The Summit's most dangerous player through most of the first half wreaked havoc on the Royals defense, but while her efforts created chances in Utah's box none were able to influence the scoreboard.

In the 51st minute, Eva Gaetino made an aggressive move to dispossess Utah right around midfield that started the attack which ended in the game's opening goal. Sonis later floated a ball into the box that gave Ryan a chance to make something happen - and after a deft first touch to bring the ball down in front of her Ryan did not waste this opportunity at goal.

The goal marked Ryan's 4th of the season - she scored just four all of last season with Houston.

Cushing kept his foot on the gas despite going a goal to the good, bringing on Tash Flint for McCormack in the 66th minute.

Utah never dropped their pressure, and in the 89th minute a clearance gone wrong sat nicely for Tatumn Milazzo and she tied up the match for the Royals.

Sonis, however, is much like Thanos for Denver - she is constant, she is inevitable.

Four minutes into stoppage time, Sonis stood over a free kick just outside the box and measured up her angles. There was no hesitation in her build up, only confidence that expressed itself in a picture-perfect shot into the bottom-left corner.

Sonis won the game, and perhaps shifted the trajectory of Denver's future.

The win takes Denver up to 9th place in the NWSL table and level on points with the team in 8th place, Angel City. That means they are only one point out of the league's final playoff spot with 12 matches left to play.

The Summit will now look to make the most of their next five days off before traveling to Southern California and facing the San Diego Wave on Friday, March 14th.