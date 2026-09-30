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Six Denver Summit FC players earn call-ups to represent their teams at October FIFA international break

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Denver7
14ers supporters group summit fc
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CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Six Denver Summit FC players will travel across the world to represent their national teams during the upcoming October FIFA international break, team officials said Wednesday.

Midfielder Lindsey Heaps received a call-up to represent the USWNT where she will compete in a pair of friendlies against No. 1 Spain on Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, according to a news release.

Defender Janine Sonis and midfielder Emma Regan have been selected to represent Canada, who will play back-to-back matches against Denmark on Oct. 9 and Oct. 12, the release states.

Meanwhile, forward Yuzuki Yamamoto will represent a No. 5 ranked Japan in a pair of friendlies against Haiti on Oct. 9 and Germany on Oct. 13, officials said.

Forward Melissa Kössler will represent her country as a part of the German National Team to compete n two friendlies against Australia on Oct. 9 and Japan on Oct. 13, with a chance to face fellow Summit teammate, Yuzuki.

Defender Ayo Oke was named to the U.S. U-23 Women’s National Team and will help the squad take on a pair of friendlies against the Dominican Republic on Oct. 9 and Oct. 13, according to officials.

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