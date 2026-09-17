Late Bay FC Rally Denies Denver Summit FC Victory in 2-2 Draw at Centennial Stadium

DENVER — Denver Summit FC saw a two-goal lead slip away Wednesday night as Bay FC scored twice in the final stages of the match to earn a 2-2 draw at Centennial Stadium.

The Summit (8-8-8, 32 points) appeared on track for a crucial home victory after goals from Lindsey Heaps and Janine Sonis gave Denver control, but Bay FC (6-13-5, 23 points) rallied with a late comeback to claim a point on the road.

After a scoreless opening 40 minutes, Denver broke through in the 42nd minute. Natalie Means delivered a clean pass to Heaps, who finished the chance for her second goal in as many matches. The tally marked Heaps' first home goal of the season and Means' first career assist.

The Summit entered halftime with a 1-0 advantage after limiting Bay FC to just one shot on target during the opening 45 minutes. Bay entered the contest as one of the league's most dangerous early-scoring teams, with more than half of its goals this season coming in the first 30 minutes, but Denver's defense kept the visitors off the scoreboard.

Denver doubled its lead in the 57th minute when a perfectly timed pass from Yazmeen Ryan found co-captain Janine Sonis behind the Bay defense. Sonis calmly finished to make it 2-0 and continue her strong scoring form.

The goal was Sonis' 11th of the season and eighth at home. With goals in consecutive matches and three in her last four appearances, Sonis climbed into fifth place in the league's Golden Boot race. Ryan's assist was her fifth of the season, leading Denver and marking the third five-assist campaign of her career.

The Summit's offensive success continued a season-long trend. Denver leads the league in both second-half goals (24) and goals scored in the opening 15 minutes of matches (12), while the club has produced four consecutive multi-goal performances and outscored opponents 14-4 during that stretch.

Bay FC began its comeback in the 73rd minute when Claire Hutton finished a chance created by Taylor Huff, cutting Denver's lead to 2-1.

The visitors continued to push forward and found the equalizer deep into stoppage time. Huff scored the latest goal in Bay FC club history, stunning the home crowd and rescuing a point for the visitors.

Despite the disappointing finish, Denver earned a point and extended its recent run of offensive production, while Bay FC left Centennial Stadium with a hard-fought comeback draw.

Final Score: Denver Summit FC 2, Bay FC 2.