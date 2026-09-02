Hometown Heroes, Denver Summit FC brings inspiration and opportunity to the Mile High

DENVER — It now marks the return to school and the return of fall sports. At Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU Denver), the women's soccer team is kicking off the start of its season with an away match against San Angelo State.

Katie Hooker, head coach of the MSU Denver women's soccer team, is excited to have both new and returning players on the pitch. This marks her second season with the team, previously playing both in college and professionally.

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Passion for the pitch, MSU Denver student-athlete finds opportunity with the Summit

"Everybody on the team has worked hard to kind of include everybody, get them to where we want to be, to understand our identity, what Roadrunner Soccer looks like, what our goals are for the season," said Hooker. "So, it's really about the entire team kind of being together, supporting each other and getting through everything together."

Hooker says the team's goals are set high, wanting to be towards the top of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and to try and host a tournament game. While it may still feel like summer temperatures, she knows there is no time to waste, with the team ready to give their all.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

"Being a fall sport, we do have to hit the ground running. We had one week of training before the players went to school. They're really here to be true student-athletes," Hooker said.

The Roadrunners know there is a new team in town, not competition, but rather inspiration, as the Denver Summit FC kicked off their inaugural season this year.

"I mean they can really kind of feel that with it being a women's team, like the growth of women's sports and women's soccer," explained Hooker. "The professional league that has been able to sustain itself for a while now in the United States is something that they can look forward to, whether they want to play or they want to get involved with coaching, or they want to be in the front office, all those things."

Not only does MSU Denver student-athlete Addison Mandeville look up to the Summit, but she also is involved with the team. Growing up in Gypsum, Mandeville chose MSU Denver with all the stars aligning so she could be close to home and also play for the soccer team.

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"My dream to play soccer has been since I was like 4 years old. It's always just been to play at the next level from high school to club, and I knew from middle school that I wanted to play in college. Didn't know where, but here is the dream," Mandeville said.

When she learned Denver would be home to a professional women's soccer team, Mandeville knew that would open the doors of opportunity in the sports industry, as she is majoring in sports management.

"I am part of their street team, the Denver Summit street team, so we do a lot of promotions and marketing at events throughout Denver," explained Mandeville. "I remember my first event was on Larimer Square, where it was kind of the opening ceremony, and it was really fun because we just got to set up and talked to people from all over Denver."

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As part of being involved with the Summit street team, Mandeville was able to help out at the home opener at Empower Field. She said it was a memory she will never forget. Even though this is the first season for the Denver Summit, Mandeville knows this team is having a ripple effect across all generations.

"I actually coached at a couple of soccer camps this summer, and I coached little 13-year-olds, and talking to them about the Summit, they are just in awe. I know it's so exciting for little younger generations and especially our generation, just knowing there's a lot more opportunities out there," Mandeville said.