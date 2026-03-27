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Elk steals the show at Loveland soccer practice just days ahead of historic Denver Summit home opener

Denver Summit FC, the state's first professional women's soccer team, plays in their home opener at Empower Field on Saturday. And this elk was ready to celebrate.
An elk crashed a team's practice at the Loveland United Soccer Club on Thursday night, perhaps feeling the same hype as much of the Denver metro as the Denver Summit FC prepare for their first home game Saturday.
Elk steals the show at Loveland soccer practice
elk playing soccer_Daniel Leaming
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LOVELAND, Colo. — Elk crashed a team's practice at the Loveland United Soccer Club on Thursday night, perhaps feeling the same hype as much of the Denver metro as the Denver Summit FC prepares for their first home game Saturday.

Daniel Leaming sent Denver7 a video of an elk pushing a soccer ball around the field with its nose.

"Everyone maintained a safe distance and retreated to safety when (the animals) took the field," Leaming told us.

Watch the full video of the encounter in the video below.

Elk steals the show at Loveland soccer practice

Experts say that is exactly what you should do if you come across these wild animals. They say you should always keep your pets on a leash, and never block traffic or feed or harass them. As with all wildlife, remember to give elk plenty of space.

This neat experience comes just a couple days before Denver Summit FC, the state's first professional women's soccer team, plays in their home opener at Empower Field on Saturday.

The game is set to break records, with more than 50,000 tickets sold. The team faced a hard loss in their first game ever, but bounced back to beat Gotham FC 2-0 on Wednesday.

And now, the team is ready for their first home game. And Colorado is buzzing with excitement.

Even the elk.

"It was such a cool moment," Leaming told us. "I feel it can bring joy to others."

SUMMIT SCHEDULE 2026 copy.jpg

March 2026

Sat, Mar 28
12:00 PM
vs. Washington Spirit
Home*

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium