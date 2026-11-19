DENVER, Colo. — Denver Summit FC made history in its inaugural season, and now one of its biggest stars has earned one of the National Women's Soccer League's highest honors.

Summit defender and co-captain Janine Sonis was named the 2026 NWSL Defender of the Year on Wednesday night during the league's annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Sonis was also selected to the NWSL Best XI, becoming the first player in Denver Summit FC history to receive either honor.

The Colorado native put together a remarkable 2026 campaign, finishing with 12 goals and eight assists for 20 total goal contributions in 30 appearances.

Those numbers were especially impressive considering Sonis plays defense. She was the only defender among the league's top Golden Boot contenders, finishing tied for fourth in goals and assists and tied for third in total goal contributions.

A record-breaking season in Denver

Sonis didn't just have the best season of her career. She rewrote the record books.

In her previous four NWSL regular seasons combined, Sonis recorded 17 goal contributions in 69 appearances.

She surpassed that total in her first season with Denver, setting a new NWSL record for the most goal contributions by any player during an inaugural season.

Her historic year included several franchise firsts.

Sonis became the first player in Summit history to score multiple goals in a match, recording back-to-back two-goal performances. She also registered three games with both a goal and an assist, along with the first two-assist match of her NWSL career.

Perhaps most importantly, her offensive production translated into team success.

Denver went unbeaten in every match in which Sonis scored, posting a 6-0-5 record.

One of the NWSL's best

Sonis' consistent production earned her five monthly NWSL Best XI selections throughout the season, including recognition in May, July, August, September and October/November.

She was also nominated for the league's Most Valuable Player award, becoming the first player in Summit history to earn MVP finalist recognition.

Her Defender of the Year and Best XI honors cap a career-best season and establish Sonis as one of the league's premier players.

For Denver Summit FC, the awards represent another milestone in the franchise's first year.

And for Sonis, a Colorado native helping lead her hometown state's newest professional soccer team, the recognition makes an already historic season even more memorable.