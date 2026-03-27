The Denver Summit FC is finally victorious!
In episode three of Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, Nick Rothschild re-lives Denver’s epic first ever win over defending champion Gotham FC alongside head coach Nick Cushing. And the icing on the cake - now they can turn their full attention to their highly-anticipated home opener on Saturday.
Denver 7’s Maggy Wolanske takes us through Colorado’s rich history of home openers - and we hear from some of the players about the mounting excitement for their debut at Empower Field.
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Three: The First Win
And Denver7’s Jessica Porter shows us the impact women’s sports is having on our community.
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise - so if there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!
March 2026
Sat, Mar 28
12:00 PM
vs. Washington Spirit
Home*
April 2026
Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**
May 2026
Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away
July 2026
Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away
August 2026
Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home
September 2026
Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away
October 2026
Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home
November 2026
Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away