The Denver Summit FC is finally victorious!

In episode three of Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, Nick Rothschild re-lives Denver’s epic first ever win over defending champion Gotham FC alongside head coach Nick Cushing. And the icing on the cake - now they can turn their full attention to their highly-anticipated home opener on Saturday.

Denver 7’s Maggy Wolanske takes us through Colorado’s rich history of home openers - and we hear from some of the players about the mounting excitement for their debut at Empower Field.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Three: The First Win

And Denver7’s Jessica Porter shows us the impact women’s sports is having on our community.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise - so if there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!