While the Summit continue to train through their international break, the U.S. Women’s National Team is in town and there are connection points all over the pitch!

The obvious link between the two is Lindsey Heaps — USWNT captain, Colorado native, and future member of the Denver Summit FC. Heaps’ return to her home state is always big news, and it carries extra weight as this will be her first chance to greet Colorado fans since announcing she’s coming to play for her hometown team.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we’ll hear from Heaps on her return to Denver.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Six: Letter grades and Emma Hayes

Plus, Nick Rothschild talks to head coach Nick Cushing about his connection with USWNT head coach Emma Hayes. Spoiler alert: They’re frenemies! The two battled in England’s WSL for several years, Cushing at the helm of Manchester City and Hayes coaching with Chelsea.

Speaking of Cushing’s time in Manchester, we’ll also get to know Natasha “Tash” Flint — a native of the Manchester area and a protégé of Cushing’s at City. The two now have a chance to get the best out of each other here in Denver!

And Denver7’s Maggie Wolanske showcases the importance of community in the soccer world, spanning the globe from Colorado to Italy.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise — so if there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!