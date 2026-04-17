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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Six: Letter grades and Emma Hayes

denver summit fc pitchside episode six Letter grades and Emma Hayes.png
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denver summit fc pitchside episode six Letter grades and Emma Hayes.png
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Six: Letter grades and Emma Hayes
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While the Summit continue to train through their international break, the U.S. Women’s National Team is in town and there are connection points all over the pitch!

The obvious link between the two is Lindsey Heaps — USWNT captain, Colorado native, and future member of the Denver Summit FC. Heaps’ return to her home state is always big news, and it carries extra weight as this will be her first chance to greet Colorado fans since announcing she’s coming to play for her hometown team.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we’ll hear from Heaps on her return to Denver.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Six: Letter grades and Emma Hayes

Plus, Nick Rothschild talks to head coach Nick Cushing about his connection with USWNT head coach Emma Hayes. Spoiler alert: They’re frenemies! The two battled in England’s WSL for several years, Cushing at the helm of Manchester City and Hayes coaching with Chelsea.

Speaking of Cushing’s time in Manchester, we’ll also get to know Natasha “Tash” Flint — a native of the Manchester area and a protégé of Cushing’s at City. The two now have a chance to get the best out of each other here in Denver!

And Denver7’s Maggie Wolanske showcases the importance of community in the soccer world, spanning the globe from Colorado to Italy.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise — so if there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium