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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Nine: No Time to Fold

Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith on a trip to a Colorado school
Denver7
Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith on a trip to a Colorado school
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Nine: No Time to Fold
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Head coach Nick Cushing likes to say “Tough times make top teams,” and the Denver Summit are right in the middle of their first spell of tough times.

Watch episode 9 of Pitchside in the video below.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Nine: No Time to Fold

After giving up a 2-0 lead and losing to the San Diego Wave, the Summit squandered a 2-1 lead in the 90th minute against Boston — eventually dropping their second game in a row 3-2.

To avoid the first losing streak in club history, coach Cushing knows his team needs to learn and grow from these difficult moments.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, you’ll hear how Cushing plans to turn this recent heartbreak into hope.

Plus, leading up to Mother’s Day we introduce you to one of the Summit’s assistant coaches who is building this club and her family at the same time.

And Denver7’s Maggy Wolanske joined Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith on a trip to a Colorado school where her generosity and inspiration were on full display.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we ask the Summit about their pregame rituals. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note: nicolas.rothschild@denver7.com.

May 2026

Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium