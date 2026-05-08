Head coach Nick Cushing likes to say “Tough times make top teams,” and the Denver Summit are right in the middle of their first spell of tough times.

Watch episode 9 of Pitchside in the video below.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Nine: No Time to Fold

After giving up a 2-0 lead and losing to the San Diego Wave, the Summit squandered a 2-1 lead in the 90th minute against Boston — eventually dropping their second game in a row 3-2.

To avoid the first losing streak in club history, coach Cushing knows his team needs to learn and grow from these difficult moments.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, you’ll hear how Cushing plans to turn this recent heartbreak into hope.

Plus, leading up to Mother’s Day we introduce you to one of the Summit’s assistant coaches who is building this club and her family at the same time.

And Denver7’s Maggy Wolanske joined Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith on a trip to a Colorado school where her generosity and inspiration were on full display.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we ask the Summit about their pregame rituals. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note: nicolas.rothschild@denver7.com.