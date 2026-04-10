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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Four: Time for a Break

Nick Cushing Denver Summit head coach interview
Denver7
Nick Cushing Denver Summit head coach interview
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Four: Time for a Break
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After battling to a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Reign, the Denver Summit FC hit their first international break of the NWSL season.

For the next three weeks the Summit will look to rest, recover, and re-focus for the next stretch of six games in April/May.

Watch the full show in the video below.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Four: Time for a Break

That is, unless they were one of the seven called up for international duty (namely Janine Sonis, Emma Regan, Ayo Oke, Yuna McCormack, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Lourdes Bosch, and newcomer Yuzuki Yamamoto).

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we talk to head coach Nick Cushing about what he hopes to get out of this break, and what he liked about the first five matches of their inaugural season.

Also, we dive deeper with Colorado native Ally Brazier about what drew her to come play for her hometown club.

Plus, Denver7’s Colin Riley takes us inside the art of soccer culture. Have you ever wondered why they hold up giant posters during matches? Or what’s with all the scarves? Colin’s finding answers to your questions.

Speaking of Your Voice, Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise - so if there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium