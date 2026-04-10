After battling to a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Reign, the Denver Summit FC hit their first international break of the NWSL season.

For the next three weeks the Summit will look to rest, recover, and re-focus for the next stretch of six games in April/May.

Watch the full show in the video below.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Four: Time for a Break

That is, unless they were one of the seven called up for international duty (namely Janine Sonis, Emma Regan, Ayo Oke, Yuna McCormack, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Lourdes Bosch, and newcomer Yuzuki Yamamoto).

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we talk to head coach Nick Cushing about what he hopes to get out of this break, and what he liked about the first five matches of their inaugural season.

Also, we dive deeper with Colorado native Ally Brazier about what drew her to come play for her hometown club.

Plus, Denver7’s Colin Riley takes us inside the art of soccer culture. Have you ever wondered why they hold up giant posters during matches? Or what’s with all the scarves? Colin’s finding answers to your questions.

Speaking of Your Voice, Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise - so if there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!