Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Summit FC

Actions

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Eleven: Rocky Mountain High

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Eleven: Rocky Mountain High.jpg
Denver7
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Eleven: Rocky Mountain High.jpg
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Eleven: Rocky Mountain High
Posted

DENVER — For the first time in club history, the Denver Summit are winners on home soil.

In an evening on par with football greatness around the globe, the Summit beat the Orlando Pride 3-1 to earn their second straight win and their first in front of their home fans.

Watch Episode 11 of Denver Summit FC: Pitchside in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Eleven: Rocky Mountain High

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, head coach Nick Cushing speaks with Bradey King about the excitement of bringing the home supporters their first victory.

Plus, King catches up with rookie midfielder Devin Lynch, who’s logged the most minutes of any rookie in the entire NWSL. We’ll take you inside her adjustment to professional football and show you how eagerly she’s awaiting the arrival of Colorado native Lindsey Heaps.

And Denver7’s Colin Riley debuts a new segment called “Pitchside Trading Cards” — go beyond the box score to get to know some of your favorite players in a unique and highly collectable way! Our first card features one of the newer members of the club, Japanese international Yuzuki Yamamoto.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we received an email from Summit fan Ana Acosta. She wants to know if the players have been impressed by fan support so far this season. Kaleigh Kurtz joins the show to answer Ana’s question!

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note.

May 2026

Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium