DENVER — For the first time in club history, the Denver Summit are winners on home soil.

In an evening on par with football greatness around the globe, the Summit beat the Orlando Pride 3-1 to earn their second straight win and their first in front of their home fans.

Watch Episode 11 of Denver Summit FC: Pitchside in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode Eleven: Rocky Mountain High

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, head coach Nick Cushing speaks with Bradey King about the excitement of bringing the home supporters their first victory.

Plus, King catches up with rookie midfielder Devin Lynch, who’s logged the most minutes of any rookie in the entire NWSL. We’ll take you inside her adjustment to professional football and show you how eagerly she’s awaiting the arrival of Colorado native Lindsey Heaps.

And Denver7’s Colin Riley debuts a new segment called “Pitchside Trading Cards” — go beyond the box score to get to know some of your favorite players in a unique and highly collectable way! Our first card features one of the newer members of the club, Japanese international Yuzuki Yamamoto.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we received an email from Summit fan Ana Acosta. She wants to know if the players have been impressed by fan support so far this season. Kaleigh Kurtz joins the show to answer Ana’s question!

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note.