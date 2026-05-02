DENVER — In a season full of firsts, Denver Summit FC suffered their first gut-wrenching, heartbreaking loss of the season against the San Diego Wave on Saturday.

After dominating the action at a sold-out DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, the Summit gave up a two goal lead to fall 3-2. But this week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, you’ll see how the Summit intend to bounce back.

⚽️ Watch Episode 8 of Denver Summit FC: Pitchside here

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 8: Not Wasting Adversity

“Adversity is a terrible thing to waste,” Summit head coach Nick Cushing told Nick Rothschild this week in their exclusive conversation.

The club took an honest look at where things went wrong against the Wave, and they’re pushing full steam ahead toward their clash with fellow expansion side Boston Legacy FC on Sunday.

Plus, Carson Pickett was nominated for the NWSL Lauren Holiday Impact Award. In this episode, hear why the Denver defender is so dedicated to giving back in her community.

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And the Colorado state government officially named April 27 “Denver Summit FC Day." Denver7’s Jessica Porter joins the show after witnessing the historic moment at the state capitol when Gov. Jared Polis honored the club.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week coach Cushing’s answering a fan question about what he’d be doing if he wasn’t the head coach of the Denver Summit. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note.