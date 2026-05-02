Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
23  WX Alerts
Denver7 SportsDenver Summit FC

Actions

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 8: Not Wasting Adversity

denver summit fc coach cushing
Denver7
denver summit fc coach cushing
carson pickett denver summit fc
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 8: Not Wasting Adversity
Posted

DENVER — In a season full of firsts, Denver Summit FC suffered their first gut-wrenching, heartbreaking loss of the season against the San Diego Wave on Saturday.

After dominating the action at a sold-out DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, the Summit gave up a two goal lead to fall 3-2. But this week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, you’ll see how the Summit intend to bounce back.

⚽️ Watch Episode 8 of Denver Summit FC: Pitchside here

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 8: Not Wasting Adversity

“Adversity is a terrible thing to waste,” Summit head coach Nick Cushing told Nick Rothschild this week in their exclusive conversation.

The club took an honest look at where things went wrong against the Wave, and they’re pushing full steam ahead toward their clash with fellow expansion side Boston Legacy FC on Sunday.

Plus, Carson Pickett was nominated for the NWSL Lauren Holiday Impact Award. In this episode, hear why the Denver defender is so dedicated to giving back in her community.

carson pickett denver summit fc

And the Colorado state government officially named April 27 “Denver Summit FC Day." Denver7’s Jessica Porter joins the show after witnessing the historic moment at the state capitol when Gov. Jared Polis honored the club.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week coach Cushing’s answering a fan question about what he’d be doing if he wasn’t the head coach of the Denver Summit. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note.

April 2026

Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium