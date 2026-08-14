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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 23: Queen Janine and Denver’s drum major

The magical right boot of Colorado native Janine Sonis turned a bleak week into a celebration as the Denver Summit beat Utah 2-1 on Saturday night.
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 23: Queen Janine and Denver’s drum major
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DENVER — The magical right boot of Colorado native Janine Sonis turned a bleak week into a celebration as the Denver Summit beat Utah 2-1 on Saturday night.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we check in with head coach Nick Cushing to see how he’s feeling after taking over drum duty after the victory.

⚽️ WATCH | Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 23: Queen Janine and Denver’s drum major

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 23: Queen Janine and Denver’s drum major

Plus, it’s another Denver reunion for one of Cushing’s proteges: Gemma Bonner joins the club! The all-time leader in appearances for Liverpool FC makes the jump across the pond to join her former teammate and head coach in Sonis and Cushing with the Summit. Nick Rothschild spoke with Bonner about her transition to Colorado and how she hopes to help build a winning culture in Denver.

And Denver 7’s senior Summit correspondent Maggy Wolanske joins the show to put a face with the voice you’ll hear out at Centennial Stadium - meet the Summit’s PA announcer Kerry Anne Biren.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and since we’re at the halfway point in the season we’re looking back at our favorite fan questions. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

August 2026

Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium