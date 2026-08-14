DENVER — The magical right boot of Colorado native Janine Sonis turned a bleak week into a celebration as the Denver Summit beat Utah 2-1 on Saturday night.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we check in with head coach Nick Cushing to see how he’s feeling after taking over drum duty after the victory.

⚽️ WATCH | Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 23: Queen Janine and Denver’s drum major

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 23: Queen Janine and Denver’s drum major

Plus, it’s another Denver reunion for one of Cushing’s proteges: Gemma Bonner joins the club! The all-time leader in appearances for Liverpool FC makes the jump across the pond to join her former teammate and head coach in Sonis and Cushing with the Summit. Nick Rothschild spoke with Bonner about her transition to Colorado and how she hopes to help build a winning culture in Denver.

And Denver 7’s senior Summit correspondent Maggy Wolanske joins the show to put a face with the voice you’ll hear out at Centennial Stadium - meet the Summit’s PA announcer Kerry Anne Biren.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and since we’re at the halfway point in the season we’re looking back at our favorite fan questions. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!