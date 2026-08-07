DENVER — Playing three professional football matches in the span of seven days is one of the NWSL’s toughest tests.

For the first time in club history, the Denver Summit forge ahead through that adversity as they take on the Boston Legacy, North Carolina Courage, and Utah Royals.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, the crew is breaking down this crucial week and how it will impact Denver’s chances to make the playoffs.

⚽️ Watch the full show in the video player below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 22; The week from heck

Bradey King catches up with head coach Nick Cushing to talk about his mindset during this busy week and how he plans to utilize the depth on his bench to keep his lineup fresh.

We also introduce you to new Summit goalkeeper Kat Asman! Find out her favorite thing about her new home state.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and since we’re at the halfway point in the season we’re looking back at our favorite fan questions. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!