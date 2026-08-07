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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 22; The week from heck

Denver Summit FC Pitchside The week from heck.jpg
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Denver Summit FC Pitchside The week from heck.jpg
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 22; The week from heck
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DENVER — Playing three professional football matches in the span of seven days is one of the NWSL’s toughest tests.

For the first time in club history, the Denver Summit forge ahead through that adversity as they take on the Boston Legacy, North Carolina Courage, and Utah Royals.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, the crew is breaking down this crucial week and how it will impact Denver’s chances to make the playoffs.

⚽️ Watch the full show in the video player below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 22; The week from heck

Bradey King catches up with head coach Nick Cushing to talk about his mindset during this busy week and how he plans to utilize the depth on his bench to keep his lineup fresh.

We also introduce you to new Summit goalkeeper Kat Asman! Find out her favorite thing about her new home state.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and since we’re at the halfway point in the season we’re looking back at our favorite fan questions. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium