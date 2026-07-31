Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 21: Whoa, we’re halfway there

Fifteen matches down, fifteen matches to go — and we’re taking a trip down memory lane to re-live some of our favorite moments from the first half of the first-ever season for the Denver Summit FC.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we break down the best wins and best players from the first half of the year, plus we look ahead to the race to the playoffs.

Bradey King catches up with head coach Nick Cushing to find out what needs fixing ahead of a brutal week with three matches in seven days.

And Denver7 Summit correspondent Maggy Wolanske returns to the show with a backstage pass to the Denver Summit drum line.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and since we’re at the halfway point in the season, we’re looking back at our favorite fan questions. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!