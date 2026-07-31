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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 21: Whoa, we’re halfway there

Fifteen matches down, fifteen matches to go — and we’re taking a trip down memory lane to re-live some of our favorite moments from the first half of the first-ever season for the Denver Summit FC.
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 21: Whoa, we’re halfway there
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Fifteen matches down, fifteen matches to go — and we’re taking a trip down memory lane to re-live some of our favorite moments from the first half of the first-ever season for the Denver Summit FC.

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we break down the best wins and best players from the first half of the year, plus we look ahead to the race to the playoffs.

Bradey King catches up with head coach Nick Cushing to find out what needs fixing ahead of a brutal week with three matches in seven days.

And Denver7 Summit correspondent Maggy Wolanske returns to the show with a backstage pass to the Denver Summit drum line.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and since we’re at the halfway point in the season, we’re looking back at our favorite fan questions. If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium