Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 2: The Bounce Back

The Denver Summit didn’t expect to experience their first ever loss so early in the season, but there is a silver-lining to the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bay FC: a chance to bounce back.

In the second episode of Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, the Denver7 Sports crew breaks down the good and the bad from San Jose, and how the club looks to rebound against Orlando Pride. Nick Rothschild talks one-on-one with Summit FC head coach Nick Cushing about what he liked from week one, and what he hopes to see improve as they hit the road once again.

Plus, Denver7 News Anchor Jessica Porter sits down with club captain Janine Sonis as the Colorado native reflects on her homecoming.

Denver7's Bradey King introduces us to NWSL veteran Carson Pickett, who enters her 10th professional season playing without her left forearm and hand due to amniotic band syndrome.

And Denver7’s Maggy Wolanske takes us on a trip down memory lane, to the very beginnings of Colorado’s soccer culture.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, so if there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

▶️ Missed Episode One? Watch it here:

Denver Summit FC Pitchside | Friday, March 13