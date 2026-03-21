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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 2: The Bounce Back

From exclusive interviews, to in-depth storytelling, to unique access, Denver7 is helping you connect with your new favorite club.
From exclusive interviews, to in-depth storytelling, to unique access, Denver7 is helping you connect with your new favorite club.
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 2: The Bounce Back
Posted

The Denver Summit didn’t expect to experience their first ever loss so early in the season, but there is a silver-lining to the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bay FC: a chance to bounce back.

In the second episode of Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, the Denver7 Sports crew breaks down the good and the bad from San Jose, and how the club looks to rebound against Orlando Pride. Nick Rothschild talks one-on-one with Summit FC head coach Nick Cushing about what he liked from week one, and what he hopes to see improve as they hit the road once again.

Plus, Denver7 News Anchor Jessica Porter sits down with club captain Janine Sonis as the Colorado native reflects on her homecoming.

Denver7's Bradey King introduces us to NWSL veteran Carson Pickett, who enters her 10th professional season playing without her left forearm and hand due to amniotic band syndrome.

And Denver7’s Maggy Wolanske takes us on a trip down memory lane, to the very beginnings of Colorado’s soccer culture.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, so if there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

▶️ Missed Episode One? Watch it here:

Denver Summit FC Pitchside | Friday, March 13

March 2026

Sat, Mar 14
4:30 PM
@ Bay FC
Away
Fri, Mar 20
6:00 PM
@ Orlando Pride
Away
Wed, Mar 25
5:30 PM
@ Gotham FC
Away
Sat, Mar 28
12:00 PM
vs. Washington Spirit
Home*

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium