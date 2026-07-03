Like a cool breeze on a summer day, the Denver Summit return to game action this week and we could not be more excited!

After five weeks - or 35 days to be exact - the Summit takes on the Kansas City Current on Friday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 17: All eyes on the Current

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, Nick Rothschild speaks with Head Coach Nick Cushing about the danger presented by the Current, and the lift Summit fans can provide the club on the pitch. We also take you inside captain Janine Sonis recording the welcome message for the trains at Denver International Airport.

Plus, Colin Riley takes us behind the scenes as the Summit’s official fan club - the 14ers - put together their very first Tifo! And Maggy Wolanske returns to the show with a look at how adaptive soccer is bringing people together here in Colorado.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we find out Eva Gaetino’s go-to snacks for settling in to watch some World Cup soccer.

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!