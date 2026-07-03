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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 17: All eyes on the Current

Like a cool breeze on a summer day, the Denver Summit return to game action this week and we could not be more excited! After five weeks, the Summit takes on the Kansas City Current on Friday night.
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 17: All eyes on the Current
Pitchside 17
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Like a cool breeze on a summer day, the Denver Summit return to game action this week and we could not be more excited!

After five weeks - or 35 days to be exact - the Summit takes on the Kansas City Current on Friday night at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 17: All eyes on the Current

This week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, Nick Rothschild speaks with Head Coach Nick Cushing about the danger presented by the Current, and the lift Summit fans can provide the club on the pitch. We also take you inside captain Janine Sonis recording the welcome message for the trains at Denver International Airport.

Plus, Colin Riley takes us behind the scenes as the Summit’s official fan club - the 14ers - put together their very first Tifo! And Maggy Wolanske returns to the show with a look at how adaptive soccer is bringing people together here in Colorado.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we find out Eva Gaetino’s go-to snacks for settling in to watch some World Cup soccer.

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium