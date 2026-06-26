Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
34  WX Alerts
Denver7 SportsDenver Summit FC

Actions

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 16: Abby Smith joins the show!

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside episode 16 Abby Smith joins the show.png
Denver7
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside episode 16 Abby Smith joins the show.png
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 16: Abby Smith joins the show!
Posted

It’s a monumental week here on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside because we have our first-ever in-studio guest!

Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith joins the show for a deep dive into her path to Denver and the season as a whole — and, spoiler alert, she says the Summit can win a NWSL championship this season!

Nick Rothschild also catches up with old friend Nick Cushing as Denver’s head coach takes in the club’s new state-of-the-art training facility.

Watch the full show in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 16: Abby Smith joins the show!

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week Oscar in Denver has caught World Cup Fever - his only prescription is to find out what Cushing and Summit captain Janine Sonis think about the performances from team USA.

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium