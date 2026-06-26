It’s a monumental week here on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside because we have our first-ever in-studio guest!

Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith joins the show for a deep dive into her path to Denver and the season as a whole — and, spoiler alert, she says the Summit can win a NWSL championship this season!

Nick Rothschild also catches up with old friend Nick Cushing as Denver’s head coach takes in the club’s new state-of-the-art training facility.

Watch the full show in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 16: Abby Smith joins the show!

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week Oscar in Denver has caught World Cup Fever - his only prescription is to find out what Cushing and Summit captain Janine Sonis think about the performances from team USA.

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!