Patience is a virtue, but waiting is torture.

Denver Summit fans know this is true as we head into our final week without matches to look forward to; however, on the other side of that coin, the players' long wait ended along with their international break.

Watch the latest episode in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 15: Grass is greener

This week in Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, the club moved into their brand new, purpose-built facility! A space built just for them — and it is glorious. We'll give you a look at the new digs and continue our series on getting to know Denver's rookies.

Plus, Denver7 Chief Summit Correspondent Maggy Wolanske joins the show to take us behind the scenes on how the grass at the Summit's new practice facility is tirelessly maintained.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week Katie from Syracuse wants to know what sort of superstitions the Summit players adhere to. Midfielder Devin Lynch isn't superstitious, but she is a little-stitious.

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!