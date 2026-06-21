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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 15: Grass is greener

This week in Denver Summit FC: Pitchside — the club moved into its brand new, purpose-built facility! We’ll tour the new digs and continue our series introducing Denver’s rookies.
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Denver7
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Patience is a virtue, but waiting is torture.

Denver Summit fans know this is true as we head into our final week without matches to look forward to; however, on the other side of that coin, the players' long wait ended along with their international break.

Watch the latest episode in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 15: Grass is greener

This week in Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, the club moved into their brand new, purpose-built facility! A space built just for them — and it is glorious. We'll give you a look at the new digs and continue our series on getting to know Denver's rookies.

Plus, Denver7 Chief Summit Correspondent Maggy Wolanske joins the show to take us behind the scenes on how the grass at the Summit's new practice facility is tirelessly maintained.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week Katie from Syracuse wants to know what sort of superstitions the Summit players adhere to. Midfielder Devin Lynch isn't superstitious, but she is a little-stitious.

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

May 2026

Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium