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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 14: The waiting game

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denver summit fc pitchside episode 14.png
Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 14: The waiting game
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You know that popular meme pulled from an episode of "SpongeBob Squarepants" where he’s sitting in an empty diner looking forlorn while a hot mug steams on the table?

That’s all of us waiting for Denver Summit football to return.

In the meantime — this week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we’re talking to head coach Nick Cushing about how he watches World Cup matches and his expectations for the upcoming tournament.

Watch the latest episode in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 14: The waiting game

Plus, Nick Rothschild introduces us to another Colorado soccer club playing their inaugural season in the largest women’s league in the world — the WPSL.

And Denver7 Chief Summit Correspondent Maggy Wolanske joins the show with a story about how one local program is working to help fill Colorado’s shortage in referees.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we received a viewer question for us! John in Denver wanted to know what we get up to while covering Summit matches, watch the show to hear our answers.

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!

May 2026

Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium