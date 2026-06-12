You know that popular meme pulled from an episode of "SpongeBob Squarepants" where he’s sitting in an empty diner looking forlorn while a hot mug steams on the table?

That’s all of us waiting for Denver Summit football to return.

In the meantime — this week on Denver Summit FC: Pitchside, we’re talking to head coach Nick Cushing about how he watches World Cup matches and his expectations for the upcoming tournament.

Watch the latest episode in the video below:

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 14: The waiting game

Plus, Nick Rothschild introduces us to another Colorado soccer club playing their inaugural season in the largest women’s league in the world — the WPSL.

And Denver7 Chief Summit Correspondent Maggy Wolanske joins the show with a story about how one local program is working to help fill Colorado’s shortage in referees.

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside is meant to help connect fans to this franchise, and this week we received a viewer question for us! John in Denver wanted to know what we get up to while covering Summit matches, watch the show to hear our answers.

If there’s something you’d like to see in the show or questions you’d like us to ask of the club, send us a note!