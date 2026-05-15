Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 10: Megan Reid on loss and her inspiring path to professional soccer

Coming off a 4-1 win in Houston probably the Summits most complete game of the year they gear up to host Barbra Band and the Orlando Pride ironically on Pride Night out at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Head Coach Nick Cushing is excited about what he saw last week but said it’s only good if you maintain that level moving forward.

Also this week, we introduce you to defender Megan Reid. The loss of her father lead changed her life send her in a different direction away from soccer but, in a twist of fate, that new path actually ended up strengthening her love of soccer and bringing her to the National Women's Soccer League.

And once again we listen to you the fans and took your questions to the team. This week we asked rookie Devin Lynch the best change from College Soccer to the Pro!

All that and so much more fun on this week's Pitchside! Together we climb!