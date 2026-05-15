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Denver Summit FC: Pitchside | Episode 10: Megan Reid on loss and her inspiring path to professional soccer

Megan Reid Denver Summit
Denver Summit
Megan Reid Denver Summit
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Coming off a 4-1 win in Houston probably the Summits most complete game of the year they gear up to host Barbra Band and the Orlando Pride ironically on Pride Night out at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Head Coach Nick Cushing is excited about what he saw last week but said it’s only good if you maintain that level moving forward.

Also this week, we introduce you to defender Megan Reid. The loss of her father lead changed her life send her in a different direction away from soccer but, in a twist of fate, that new path actually ended up strengthening her love of soccer and bringing her to the National Women's Soccer League.

And once again we listen to you the fans and took your questions to the team. This week we asked rookie Devin Lynch the best change from College Soccer to the Pro!

All that and so much more fun on this week's Pitchside! Together we climb!

May 2026

Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium