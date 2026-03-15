The start to any soccer match is fairly innocuous.

The ball is placed on a dot in the center of the pitch, then a member from one time kicks the ball to a teammate, and the game begins.

But on Saturday afternoon in San Jose, that mundane beginning took on a much larger meaning.

As the Denver Summit began their inaugural campaign in the NWSL taking on Bay FC, fans from Colorado traveled to California to support their team.

Denver7's Nick Rothschild watched the historic match in the stands with the 14ers supporters group to catalog the moment for fans who couldn't make the trip .

Denver Summit fans storm San Jose for first ever NWSL match

"It was pretty surreal," says Bill Shrum, a member of the 14ers supporters group. "For all of this being talk for so long, to actually be here and see them in a real kit and playing at a real stadium and everything - it's like 'yea man, it's on!' I'm loving it."

Denver7 is Denver Summit FC's broadcast partner, and you can check out the games airing this season on The Spot Denver3 below.