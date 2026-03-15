The start to any soccer match is fairly innocuous.
The ball is placed on a dot in the center of the pitch, then a member from one time kicks the ball to a teammate, and the game begins.
But on Saturday afternoon in San Jose, that mundane beginning took on a much larger meaning.
As the Denver Summit began their inaugural campaign in the NWSL taking on Bay FC, fans from Colorado traveled to California to support their team.
Denver7's Nick Rothschild watched the historic match in the stands with the 14ers supporters group to catalog the moment for fans who couldn't make the trip .
Denver Summit fans storm San Jose for first ever NWSL match
"It was pretty surreal," says Bill Shrum, a member of the 14ers supporters group. "For all of this being talk for so long, to actually be here and see them in a real kit and playing at a real stadium and everything - it's like 'yea man, it's on!' I'm loving it."
Denver7 is Denver Summit FC's broadcast partner, and you can check out the games airing this season on The Spot Denver3 below.
March 2026
Sat, Mar 14
4:30 PM
@ Bay FC
Away
Fri, Mar 20
6:00 PM
@ Orlando Pride
Away
Wed, Mar 25
5:30 PM
@ Gotham FC
Away
Sat, Mar 28
12:00 PM
vs. Washington Spirit
Home*
April 2026
Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**
May 2026
Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away
July 2026
Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away
August 2026
Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home
September 2026
Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away
October 2026
Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home
November 2026
Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away