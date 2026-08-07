Denver Summit delays Saturday game amid 'extreme heat'

The Denver Summit's Saturday match against the Utah Royals has been delayed by six hours amid projected triple-digit temperatures.

Kickoff for the originally-scheduled 2 p.m. match was pushed to 8 p.m. "due to extreme heat," the club announced via X on Friday afternoon.

"The health and safety of our players, staff, officials and fans remains our top priority," the club wrote in a post on X.

The fan zone and parking lots will open at 6 p.m., and gates will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of kickoff at the team's temporary Centennial stadium.

Tickets and parking reservations for the 2 p.m. game will remain valid for the 8 p.m. game, and fans with additional questions on ticketing should reach out to tickets@denversummitfc.com, according to the post.