Denver Summit delays Saturday game amid 'extreme heat'

The Denver Summit's Saturday match against the Utah Royals has been delayed by six hours amid projected triple-digit temperatures.
Kickoff for the originally-scheduled 2 p.m. match was pushed to 8 p.m. "due to extreme heat," the club announced via X on Friday afternoon.
"The health and safety of our players, staff, officials and fans remains our top priority," the club wrote in a post on X.
The fan zone and parking lots will open at 6 p.m., and gates will open at 6:30 p.m. ahead of kickoff at the team's temporary Centennial stadium.
Tickets and parking reservations for the 2 p.m. game will remain valid for the 8 p.m. game, and fans with additional questions on ticketing should reach out to tickets@denversummitfc.com, according to the post.
August 2026
Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home
September 2026
Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away
October 2026
Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home
November 2026
Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium