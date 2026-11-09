Denver Summit defender Janine Sonis named finalist for NWSL MVP and defender of the year

Denver Summit FC defender Janine Sonis has been named a finalist for NWSL MVP and defender of the year, the league announced on Monday.

Sonis had a career-best season for Denver, recording 12 goals and eight assists, and was the more decorated defender in the league.

The 20 goal contributions in 30 games this season were more than her 17 career goal contributions across 69 appearances in four NWSL seasons.

Summit fans can also vote for Sonis by visiting the NWSL website. The winners will be announced during the 2026 NWSL Awards on Nov. 18.

Sonis, who is the co-captain for the Summit, finished tied for fourth in both goals and assists and third in total goal contributions.