Denver businesses host watch parties for Denver Summit FC’s first game

DENVER — The wait is almost over for Denver soccer fans. Denver Summit FC will play its first match in franchise history Saturday against Bay FC in San Jose, marking the start of the city’s newest professional team.

Even though the season opener is on the road, businesses across Denver are preparing to host watch parties as fans gather to cheer on the club’s debut.

At Number Thirty Eight in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, staff are planning a large watch party with music, giveaways and supporters practicing their team chants.

Richard Butler Spencer Fronk – Manager, Number Thirty Eight

“Women’s soccer has always been a core piece of the Colorado sports community, and it makes sense now that we have a professional team,” said Spencer Fronk, a manager at Number Thirty Eight.

Fronk said Denver Summit FC’s official supporters group, the Fourteeners, is expected to attend the event to help promote the team and build excitement for the inaugural season.

“They’re going to be here promoting the game, promoting their fan base and helping build what’s going to become the next empire in Denver sports,” Fronk said.

Richard Butler Carter Green – Manger, Stoney’s Bar and Grill

Across town, Stoney’s Bar and Grill on Broadway is also hosting a watch party for the historic first match.

Manager Carter Green said hundreds of fans are expected to pack the bar for the game.

“It’s going to be about 800 people here, at least for it, so it’s going to be a really busy day,” Green said.

Fans say they’re eager to see Denver add another professional team to its already crowded sports landscape.

Richard Butler Sam Simpson – Sports Fan

“This is going to be huge,” said sports fan Sam Simpson. “Definitely exciting to see some great talent come into the city.”

Simpson said he plans to watch the match at Stoney’s but added that some fans may choose to watch from home.

Denver Summit FC’s inaugural game against Bay FC will air locally on The Spot Denver 3, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday Mar. 14.

Whether fans gather at watch parties or tune in from home, supporters say the city is ready to rally behind its newest team.

“We've got a couple of players from Colorado,” Simpson said. “So, it's going to be really cool just to see them perform for their home base.”

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