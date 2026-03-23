Defender Janine Sonis reflects on her homecoming as Denver Summit FC prepares to break an attendance record

DENVER — Denver Summit FC will play its inaugural home game at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28, where the team hopes to break a National Women's Soccer League single-game attendance record.

The team has already sold 50,000 tickets.

For many of the players who grew up in Colorado, this is a homecoming they never dreamed would come to fruition. Denver7 sat down with Denver Summit FC defender and captain Janine Sonis to talk about her career and the team making history in Denver.

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"Really surreal and I think that come March 28 for our home opener, it's going to be even more of a pinch me moment. So I'm just excited to be here," Sonis said.

In the last decade, Sonis made her mark on women’s soccer, playing for the Houston Dash, Manchester City, Portland Thorns, Racing Louisville and Team Canada. Coming home to Denver was never an option until now.

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"I think my mom cried when I told her that I was coming here," Sonis said.

"I couldn't have never dreamt that Denver was going to get a professional team while I was still playing. So for that even to have happened, and then on top of me to be here is just genuinely a dream come true," Sonis said.

It is a dream come true for the Valor Christian High School alum who grew up in Highlands Ranch, and the welcome from fans has been instant.

"Thus far, we are feeling it as a team, as a club. I see people all over the city wearing Denver summit gear, which is crazy considering we haven't even played a game yet. Ran into two people at the airport the other day who are wearing it. I've been recognized a couple of times," Sonis said.

Sonis also plays for the Canadian national team and is an Olympic gold medalist. Denver7 asked her where she keeps her medal.

One-on-one with Denver Summit FC Defender Janine Sonis before inaugural game

"My medal is in a safe, locked away deep in a basement. I actually haven't seen it in a long time," Sonis said.

Her favorite pregame ritual?

"I'm a huge coffee drinker. I'm actually starting my own coffee business. So I drink lots of coffee on game day. I like to eat pancakes and pasta, not together, separately, but in the same meal," Sonis said.

When asked what it is like being part of a team that is being built from the ground up, Sonis praised the organization's vision.

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"It's gone amazing, and I think everyone's really bought into the way that Nick wants to play to the way that the owners have portrayed that they want to build something really special here. They want to build a championship culture," Sonis said.

Denver can’t wait to throw a championship parade. But for now, fans can get ready to make some noise for the inaugural home game, because the team plans to put on a show in front of 50,000 fans.

"I'm just so excited to see everyone out there. It's going to be loud, and hopefully we'll put a couple goals in the back of the net to give them something to celebrate," Sonis said.

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