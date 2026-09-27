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Current erase early deficit, rout Summit 4-1 behind Hopkins’ hat trick

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Denver Summit FC
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Posted

Haley Hopkins scored three goals as the Kansas City Current rallied for a 4-1 victory over the Denver Summit on Saturday.

Temwa Chawinga added a goal and an assist at CPKC Stadium for the Current (12-9-5), who scored four unanswered goals after Summit captain Lindsey Heaps opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Kansas City outshot Denver (9-9-8) 22-7, with Chawinga leading the Current with six shots. Summit goalkeeper Abby Smith made six saves, while Kansas City goalkeeper Lorena made two.

Hopkins equalized in the 39th minute, finishing a cross from Michelle Cooper. Less than 10 minutes later, she raced behind Denver’s back line and beat Smith to a through ball to put Kansas City ahead.

Chawinga set up Hopkins’ third goal on a breakaway in the 57th minute.

Chawinga capped the scoring in the 76th minute, finishing a backheel pass from Vanessa DiBernardo.

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** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
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