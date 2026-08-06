Courage force Denver into doldrums with 2-0 victory

The Summit are not a ship that lack purpose, but at the moment they're unable to find the wind.

On a late Wednesday evening, the Denver Summit lost to the North Carolina Courage 2-0 in their second match over four day span.

A group that seemed dangerous in moments, the Summit attack once again lacked bite. They found chances fairly frequently, but any that escalated into the danger zone were either handled or turned aside by Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

The loss sees Denver continuing to lose ground in the chase for the NWSL playoffs, though they remain in 11th place with 20 points this season.

The first big shock of the night came when the Summit took the field for the first time to begin pre-game warmups ... without captain Lindsey Heaps.

Heaps not only wasn't in Nick Cushing's starting XI, she wasn't on the team sheet at all. A source within the organization tells Denver7 Heaps absence was not injury related.

In lieu of their midfield maestro, Cushing inserted Japanese international Yuzuki Yamamoto into the starting lineup for the second time this season.

The first half was played to a 0-0 deadlock but wasn't without entertainment. Abby Smith was called into action in the 27th minute to make a diving save on a curling effort from 18-year-old Èrica Parkinson. Towards the end of the first 45 a flurry of action from the Summit resulted in a few dangerous opportunities, but as I've written far too often this season none of those chances found their way into the back of the net.

Early in the second half another increasingly wearing Summit trope reared its ugly head when Eva Gaetino brought down North Carolina's Ashley Sanchez in the penalty box. The referee chose not to review the call using VAR, and instead Riley Jackson drove a shot past Smith to give the Courage a lead in the 48th minute.

Cushing emptied his bench searching for offensive answers - Ally Brazier, Yuna McCormack, Emma Regan, and Olivia Thomas all entered the fray to attempt to turn momentum in Denver's favor.

However, in the 81st minute, Colorado native Ally Schlegel broke away from the Summit defense and beat Smith for North Carolina's second goal.

As she celebrated with her family in front of the east grandstand, Denver's comeback attempt came to a close.

The Summit will complete their gauntlet of three matches in seven days on Saturday, when they face the Utah Royals at Centennial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00pm.