'A perfect combo': Denver Summit FC collaborates with Halfdays for new fan favorite merchandise

DENVER — Evergreen is the newest color to stand out in Denver, with many repping merchandise for the professional women's soccer team in town. With Denver Summit FC calling the Mile High home, fans of all ages have been wearing the club's merchandise.

Kaley Cohen, vice president of business operations and strategy for Denver Summit FC, explained the city's warm welcome extends across the country with fans eagerly wanting to wear the club's gear.

Watch Maggy Wolanske's report on this exciting new partnership in the video below.

Denver Summit FC collaborates with Halfdays for new fan favorite merchandise

"When we originally launched the brand, we actually sold out online of all of our merch within two hours and I think it just showed how excited people were for the brand, but also how much people loved the merch," Cohen said. "I would also say that really cool merch takes a lot of time, a lot of rounds of edits, and a lot of working with great people."

Being in their inaugural run, Cohen described merchandise as flying off the racks, with soccer fanatics wanting the merchandise to proudly represent the Summit.

Maggy Wolanske

The team recently launched their first collaboration with Colorado-founded company Halfdays, creating two different fleeces representing both brands.

"Obviously, it's one of their iconic pieces, so it felt like a great starting point for us and Halfdays to kind of jump into this together and, again, they have never done a sports collaboration before. So, this is definitely a first for them as well," Cohen said.

Maggy Wolanske

Halfdays launched in 2020 as a women's outdoor apparel brand. Kiley McKinnon, one of the company's co-founders, explained their mission is to bring more women to the mountains. Their flagship store is located in RiNo with a wide variety of brightly colored products to look through.

"When we initially launched Halfdays, we were ski only, but since then we have launched many other seasons of products, (like a) more active hike lifestyle," explained McKinnon. "So we have a whole array of different products now."

Maggy Wolanske

Halfdays is both Colorado-based and women-founded, McKinnon explained, making this partnership an honor that supports their mission.

"When we started Halfdays, we had no idea where it would take us and to be able to be working with this new national women's soccer team that's based here in Colorado — we're based in Colorado — it just feels like such a perfect fit, especially both being in the women's space. It's just really so surreal for us," McKinnon said.

Maggy Wolanske

There are two different fleece styles from this collaboration including the Pieper fleece and the Chapelle fleece. Both are available online for purchase.

"It was a perfect combo and I think Halfdays is so Colorado, Denver Summit is so Colorado, so just really made so much sense for the brands to live together," Cohen said.