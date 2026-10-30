35 years and still swinging: The sweet story of the Colorado Peaches

CENTENNIAL, Colo.— Every Tuesday, rain or shine, the Colorado Peaches step up to the plate and let their talents shine during practice. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the batting bunch, who are known as the oldest women’s softball team in the country.

Head coach Heidi Muller said the team has been around since 1991 and this year has 60 players ranging in age from 60 to 92. Denver7 has previously spotlighted the team when they were preparing for the World Senior Games, a big tournament in Utah.

Denver7 reporter Maggy Wolanske has more on the Colorado Peaches in the video below:

Sweeter every season, the oldest women's softball team in the nation

The team recently came back from the Huntsman World Senior Games in Utah where they had a 60 plus team and an 80 plus team which brought home a silver medal.

Fresh off the competition, this group had no intention of slowing down coming to the last Denver Summit home game.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

Given the Mile High is now home to the first women’s professional soccer team in Colorado, it was a perfect fit for the Colorado Peaches to come out and cheer them on.

“We love that and we kind of think of ourselves as like, the flip side of the Summit, that's like the elite athletes. We actually have a philosophy where no matter your skill level, you can play with us, so it's the whole thing about everybody gets to play,” Muller explained.

Seeing the Summit in action was a first for many of the Colorado Peaches who had never been to a soccer game before. The energy was high in this last home game at Centennial Stadium, with the Colorado Peaches even getting a special moment of recognition during halftime.

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

“I think Denver, the city that's on the verge of really bursting forth with our sports team for women,” said Muller. “We've got great college teams around town, and it's just really is pipelines getting people involved early. It's great.”

Peaches Deb Robak and Flex Howard were in the stands cheering on their teammates during halftime. Robak joked about being on the ‘injured list’ and beamed seeing her fellow peaches on the pitch.

To see the Colorado Peaches in action, Denver7’s Maggy Wolanske headed to the team’s final practice of the season. With Halloween just around the corner, it wasn’t an ordinary day on the diamond. Players traded their uniforms for costumes and took the field for their annual “Pumpkin Bowl.”

Denver7 Multimedia Journalist Maggy Wolanske

Player Vickie Russell explained the group is both fun and competitive, as some ladies have never played before and are learning this sport later in life. Now, one look at Russell and it is clear the field is her happy place and this team has given her lifelong friends.

“It's so fun. I played since I was about 8 years old, so to play when I'm 70 is the most amazing thing,” said Russell. “This is my third year and it's been life changing. Best group of women I've ever played with my life.”

While this group may be saying goodbye to the 35th season, there is no doubt that like a good peach it just gets sweeter every season.