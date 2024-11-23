Denver named one of three finalist cities for National Women's Soccer League expansion team

DENVER — Denver has been named one of three finalist cities to secure a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) expansion team.

The league's 16th team will either reside in Denver, Cincinnati or Cleveland.

Sneaky dope news - Denver has been named one of three finalist cities for an expansion NWSL franchise.



Cleveland and Cincinnati are in the running - but Colorado is a women's soccer hotbed and is long overdue a chance to support a professional women's sports team #Denver7 — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) November 22, 2024

Colorado is long overdue in hosting its first professional women's sports franchise. And when it comes to soccer, no other state can boast the type of talent Colorado cultivates.

Lindsay Horan, a Golden native, captains the U.S. Women's National Team. USWNT stars Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith are also Colorado natives.

Denver is also already home to a Major League Soccer (MLS) team — the Colorado Rapids.

“Denverites are the most passionate fan base in the country, and we are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to bring a NWSL team to our city,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in a statement. “Despite producing some of the best athletes in the world, Denver is the largest American city without a professional women’s sports team. It is past time to rectify that tragedy by welcoming the NWSL to our community, and we are excited to continue these conversations with the league.”

The NWSL is expected to make a final decision in the coming weeks. The expansion fee is expected to approach nine figures.

Right now, Cincinnati is seen as an early favorite. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is heading Cincinnati's investment group. The city also has a thriving MLS club — FC Cincinnati.

However, if Colorado doesn't get the 16th team, it's a matter of when not if. The NWSL is expected to grow to 30 teams in due time.