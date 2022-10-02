De Laura throws 6 TDs, Arizona beats winless Colorado 43-20

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw for 484 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns, Jacob Cowing caught 12 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Arizona used that big night through the air to beat Colorado 43-20.

Arizona is halfway to the six wins needed for bowl eligibility, one year after a dismal 1-11 campaign.

The Wildcats rolled up 673 total yards.

It was another lopsided loss for the Buffs, who lost their first four games by at least 25 points and weren’t much better against the Wildcats.