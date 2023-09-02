Watch Now
Colorado Buffs start out strong as they take on TCU

The Buffaloes are on the road for their first game of the regular season, taking on 17th-ranked Texas Christian University Saturday.
Deion Sanders
Posted at 10:36 AM, Sep 02, 2023
FORT WORTH — The Buffaloes are on the road for their first game of the regular season, taking on 17th-ranked Texas Christian University Saturday.

The game got underway at 10 a.m. and marks the debut of Deion Sanders as coach for Colorado.

The Buffs came out strong, leading at the start of the game.

The Buffs next year return to the Big 12 after their 13th and final season in the Pac-12.

