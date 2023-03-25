Watch Now
Coyotes minority owner suspended by NHL following arrest

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway talks about the front office moves and tje hiring of coach Rick Tocchet, during the NHL hockey team's news conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 8:09 PM, Mar 24, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway has been suspended indefinitely by the NHL following his arrest for domestic violence in Colorado.

Barroway spent Thursday night in Pitkin County Jail after police arrested him at an Aspen hotel on a felony strangulation charge, according to a police report obtained by the Aspen Daily News.

The 57-year-old Barroway was arrested after a verbal altercation with his wife turned physical, according to the police report.

Barroway faces a Class 4 felony charge of second-degree assault related to strangulation and a third-degree assault charge, according to a court affidavit.

A prominent hedge fund manager, Barroway owns 5% of the Coyotes.

