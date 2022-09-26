Cowboys-Giants showdown on Monday Night Football on Denver7

DENVER — The 2-0 New York Giants will host the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys as they head into their NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football tonight on Denver7.

The Cowboys will seek their second consecutive win with their starter quarterback Cooper Rush. Dak Prescott fractured a bone near his right thumb in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

