Cowboys-Giants showdown on Monday Night Football on Denver7

Cooper Rush
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Rush looks before throwing a pass during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Cooper Rush
Posted at 12:50 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 15:11:10-04

DENVER — The 2-0 New York Giants will host the 1-1 Dallas Cowboys as they head into their NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football tonight on Denver7.

The Denver7 sports and news teams will have full coverage leading up to kickoff at 6:15 p.m. MT on Denver7 and ESPN.

The full team will have coverage during an hour-long Denver7 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, and full postgame coverage to follow the game.

The Cowboys will seek their second consecutive win with their starter quarterback Cooper Rush. Dak Prescott fractured a bone near his right thumb in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

The full schedule of Broncos and NFL games that will air on Denver7 can be found below (Broncos games highlighted):

  • Monday, Sept. 26 — Cowboys at Giants on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 6 — Broncos at Colts on Amazon Prime and Denver7 — 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 17 — Broncos at Chargers on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 30 — Broncos at Jaguars in London — 7:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
  • Monday, Dec. 19 — Rams at Packers on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 2 — Bills at Bengals on Monday Night Football — 6 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 7 — Teams TBD on Monday Night Football – 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 7 — Teams TBD on Monday Night Football — 5:30 p.m.-9:15 p.m.
11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018