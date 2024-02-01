Columbine HS football coach named AFC recipient of NFL's 2023 High School Coach of the Year Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Columbine High School football head coach Andy Lowry was named the AFC recipient of the NFL's 2023 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award.

Lowry was named the 2023 Denver Broncos High School Tackle Football Coach of the Year, which made him a finalist for the national award.

In its announcement Wednesday, the Broncos said Lowry and other honorees were selected based on a multitude of positive traits, including integrity, leadership and dedication to the community.

“We are very proud of Coach Lowry, his staff and the Columbine football program for this incredible honor,” said Bobby Mestas, Broncos director of youth and high school football. “Coach Lowry’s coaching resume speaks for itself and there is no one more deserving of being named the 2023 Don Shula High School Coach of the Year for the AFC.”

This is Lowry's 30th season as head coach at Columbine High. This year, he led the Rebels to a perfect 14-0 season and topped it off with their sixth state championship. He also earned his 300th victory this fall.

Lowry is the first Colorado coach to win the Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award.

“Andy is everything that is right about being a high school coach,” said John Sullivan, CHSAA assistant commissioner. “He leads by building relationships with kids, staff and his community. Andy is so well respected in the high school football community and does such a great job. This award couldn't go to a better person and coach.”

Lowry will receive $15,000 for the Columbine HS football program and a $10,000 personal award thanks to the NFL Foundation and Nike. He will also receive an all-expenses paid trip to the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Muskegon High School football head coach Shane Fairfield was selected as the NFC recipient.