Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC release 2024 promotional schedule

Posted at 10:00 AM, Feb 21, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC have released their 2024 promotional schedule.

The team will host an event with a theme tied to each home game that the Switchbacks play this season. And after playing each evening home game, the Switchbacks will have a firework display.

The Switchbacks season starts off with their home opener against Detroit City FC. The theme for that game will be a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Sunbelt, the title sponsor of the Switchbacks, will be giving away free Switchback shirts during the festivities as well.

This is the 10 year anniversary for the team. To celebrate, the Switchbacks, in partnership with Capelli Sport, will be hosting a tenth season scarf day on April 20.

The full Switchbacks FC schedule can be found here.

