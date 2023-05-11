Colorado Rapids’ Max Alves implicated in Brazilian match manipulation scandal, according to report

Colorado Rapids midfielder Max Alves is currently under investigation by Brazilian authorities in relation to an alleged match manipulation scandal in his home country, which grew to include a Rapids game, according to a report from the Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

Alves is among a group of players being investigated for receiving payments from match-fixers, according to the report, which is based on documents obtained by the news outlet from a law enforcement operation titled “Penalidade Maxima II.” As part of the alleged fixing ring, players were asked to perform certain actions in games, such as receiving yellow cards or conceding corner kicks, to generate profits for sports bettors.

Alves has not been charged with a crime, as the investigation is still ongoing, but authorities from the Brazilian Public Ministry in the state of Goiás charged 16 people on Wednesday, including seven players.

The Rapids released the following statement Wednesday night: “We are aware of the reports regarding a Colorado Rapids player in connection with unlawful sports gambling. We take matters of this nature seriously and seek at all times to protect the integrity of the game. The player has been removed from all team activities while MLS conducts an investigation into the matter.”

When contacted by The Post for clarification, a team representative indicated the player in question is Alves.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.