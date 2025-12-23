Colorado Rapids hire Tottenham assistant Matt Wells as coach

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Rapids hired Tottenham Hotspur assistant Matt Wells as coach to replace Chris Armas.

The Major League Soccer club made the move Tuesday, nearly two months after parting ways with Armas following his two seasons in charge.

“Matt brings extensive Champions League, Europa League and Premier League experience, a proven commitment to player development, and a clear, exciting tactical identity we believe will position our players to excel for trophies," Rapids President Pádraig Smith said. "His track record of success and his ambitions aligns with our long-term vision for the club, and we look forward to elevating the club to Championship contention under his leadership.”

The 37-year-old Wells was on Tottenham’s staff for two-plus seasons. He previously coached in Tottenham’s academy system.

“I’m a very ambitious individual who has been surrounded by elite players and managers for the past seven years, and I’m excited to bring my experience and winning mentality to this organization," Wells said. “From the very outset of our discussions, it was clear the club shared my ambitions to create something special and compete for the highest honors. Of course, it’s a difficult decision to leave a team playing Champions League football, but everything about the people and project at Colorado made the choice clear for me.”

The Rapids finished 11-15-8 this year, falling short of earning a spot in the MLS Cup playoffs.

