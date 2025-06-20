Colorado baseball star returns home after making history and winning national championship

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Diego Aragon is back in Colorado playing baseball again, as a catcher for the Grand Junction Jackalopes in the Pioneer League. But Diego is still thinking about what happened last month at the 2025 NAIA World Series.

"I'll never forget that feeling, that last out," Aragon said. "Just the joy and relief after that final pitch."

Aragon and his LSU-Shreveport teammates won the NAIA National Championship, going undefeated for the season at 59-0, and making college baseball history with the longest winning streak at any level. Aragon starred at Fort Collins High School, then went to junior college before signing with LSU-Shreveport and playing three seasons with the Pilots. He told me it was surreal as the Pilots kept winning game after game, getting noticed by the national sports media and appearing on ESPN Sportscenter and ABC's Good Morning America.

"It really didn't start blowing up until we got to the World Series," Aragon said. "Then they're doing segments on GMA. I remember watching that show and now we're on there. It was special."

Diego's family made the 17-hour drive from Fort Collins to Lewiston, Idaho to watch the Pilots finish the record-breaking season by lifting the national championship trophy. His little sister stayed back since she just graduated from high school, but his mom and dad and two other siblings were there to witness history.

"It was great to share that with them," Diego said.