'We all just turn it up a little bit': DU Pioneers ready for sixth Frozen Four in nine years

DENVER — For the sixth time in nine years, the University of Denver Pioneers hockey team will play in the Frozen Four, facing NCHC foe Western Michigan in St. Louis on Thursday with a trip to the national title game on the line.

Leaning on experience, history, and camaraderie, the bright lights don’t tend to blind the Pios.

“It means a little bit more,” said junior forward Aidan Thompson. “There’s a little bit more on the line, so I think we all just turn it up a little bit.”

“It’s an extra level that you need to get to, especially at the end of a game,” said senior goaltender Matt Davis. “It’s a really hard thing to do, and it’s something that we’ve gotten more comfortable with here.”

No one elevates their game more in the NCAA tournament than Denver’s veteran net-minder. Davis has yet to give up more than one goal in six tourney games. He also has yet to lose.

“There’s a lot to like in his game but I think his ability to elevate in the funnest time of the year is probably his biggest strength,” said DU head coach David Carle. “We obviously don’t win the games [when] we are without him.”

Saving 203 out of 207 shot attempts in NCAA tournament games, Davis found he has a knack for playing his best hockey at the most important time of year.

“Throughout history, I’ve always found I’ve been better in the playoffs and in big games,” said Davis. “It might just be who I am, I don’t know. I care a lot about my teammates and in those games, it might just give me an extra push.”

The puck drops for the Frozen Four at 3 p.m. MST on Thursday. If Denver can beat the Broncos, they’ll face either Penn State or Boston University in the national championship game on Saturday.